Captain Marvel Gets a New Arch-Nemesis: Meet the Omen

Marvel Comics‘ upcoming Captain Marvel relaunch will introduce the latest and most dangerous member of Carol Danvers‘ rogues’ gallery.

October’s Captain Marvel #1 by Alyssa Wong and Jan Bazaldua marks the first appearance of the Omen, who is described as Carol’s “deadly new archenemy.” This aptly-named villain is the herald of a “horrific cosmic entity” known as the Undone. The Undone sends the Omen to Earth in order to take Carol off the board ahead of its own impending arrival. However, while Carol has a new enemy in the form of the Omen, she also has a new ally in the form of Yuna Yang, a “street-smart young thief.”

That said, Marvel cautions that “Yuna is no hero.” Still, she “represents the only chance Carol has to escape the Omen’s trap” — and “they’ll have to learn from each other if they have a chance even confronting the Undone!” Both the Omen and Yuna can bee seen on Stephen Segovia’s cover art for November’s Captain Marvel #2.

Check out Stephen Segovia’s covers for Captain Marvel #1 and #2 below:

Captain Marvel #1 cover by Stephen Segovia Captain Marvel #2 cover by Stephen Segovia

Captain Marvel begins a new journey this fall

The official synopsis for Wong and Bazaldua’s Captain Marvel #1 reads as follows: “HIGHEST, FURTHEST, FASTEST! The Captain gets a permanent glow-up designed by superstar artist Jen Bartel! And that’s not all that’s changed. Brand-new look — brand-new creative team — and a brand-new status quo. Carol Danvers is one of the powerhouses of the Marvel Universe, a woman capable of harnessing the energy of the sun. So if you’re coming for Earth? She’s the first one you take off the board. Someone’s figured just how to do just that. Introducing a new supporting cast and villains both beloved and dangerously fresh, Alyssa Wong and Jan Bazaldua’s exhilarating series kicks off here!”

Marvel has also now revealed a synopsis for issue #2. “Bound by the Nega-Bands!” it reads. “When cat burglar Yuna Yang set out to steal the legendary Nega-Bands, she was looking for a quick paycheck. What she got was a free ticket to the Negative Zone and permanent entanglement with Captain Marvel! Permanent until death, that is. And it doesn’t look like Yuna’s gonna make it to old age — not with new villain, the Omen, hot on her tail and hungry for the Bands’ power!”

Character design sheets by Jan Bazaldua

“I’m so excited to be writing Captain Marvel!” Wong said of the new series. “Carol is such an iconic character with a rich history, and I can’t wait to add to her story. It’s an honor to work with Jan and I hope everyone enjoys what we’ve got coming!”

Captain Marvel #1 goes on sale on October 25, followed by issue #2 on November 22.