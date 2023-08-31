Marvel Releases All 10 G.O.D.S. Bonus Pages From August for Free

All 10 of Marvel Comics‘ G.O.D.S. bonus stories from the past month are now available to read online, for free.

G.O.D.S. — the upcoming, cosmology-redefining series from Jonathan Hickman and Valerio Schiti — launches early this coming October. Throughout the month of August, a total of 10 one-page G.O.D.S. bonus stories were included in various other Marvel comics, so as to introduce readers to the new series’ characters and concepts. The House of Ideas has now released these bonus pages on its official website for all to read. All 10 stories are written by Hickman, with each being illustrated by a different artist.

Check out all of Marvel’s G.O.D.S. bonus stories from August 2023 below:

X-MEN: HELLFIRE GALA (2023) #1 page by Jonathan Hickman and Valerio Schiti DOCTOR STRANGE (2023) #6: G.O.D.S. Bonus Page by Jonathan Hickman and Juan Gedeon FANTASTIC FOUR (2022) #10: G.O.D.S. Bonus Page by Jonathan Hickman and Leandro Fernandez MOON KNIGHT (2021) #26: G.O.D.S. Bonus Page by Jonathan Hickman and Federico Sabbatini SCARLET WITCH (2023) #7: G.O.D.S. Bonus Page by Jonathan Hickman and Lorenzo Tammetta GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY (2023) #5: G.O.D.S. Bonus Page by Jonathan Hickman and Kev Walker UNCANNY AVENGERS (2023) #1: G.O.D.S. Bonus Page by Jonathan Hickman and Javier Garrón AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (2022) #32: G.O.D.S. Bonus Page by Jonathan Hickman and Patrick Gleason IMMORTAL THOR (2023) #1: G.O.D.S. Bonus Page by Jonathan Hickman and Martin Coccolo VENOM (2021) #24: G.O.D.S. Bonus Page by Jonathan Hickman and Sergio Davila

What is Marvel’s G.O.D.S. about?

“The infinite détente between THE-NATURAL-ORDER-OF-THINGS and THE-POWERS-THAT-BE nears an end. Old acquaintances are reunited during a Babylon Event. The Lion of Wolves throws the worst parties. Don’t look under the table. There’s a John Wilkes Booth penny on the ground,” the official synopsis for G.O.D.S. #1 reads. “This ENORMOUS EXTRA-SIZED first issue features DOCTOR STRANGE, who, while not boring at all, is easily the most boring person in the book.”

“When I came back to Marvel a few years ago, I wrote two series bibles. The first was HOUSE OF X and the other one was G.O.D.S.,” Hickman previously said of the new series. “To say that I’m excited to finally be able to share this story with everyone is a massive understatement. G.O.D.S. takes place in its own special corner of the Marvel Universe — in the cracks that lie at the intersection of science and magic — and revisits some characters and concepts that we’ve reimagined for a more modern, continuity-driven audience.”

G.O.D.S. #1 goes on sale Wednesday, October 4 from Marvel Comics.