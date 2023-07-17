Marvel Reinvents Its Pantheon in G.O.D.S. #1 First Look

Marvel Comics has revealed a first look at G.O.D.S. #1, the first issue in a new cosmic series from writer Jonathan Hickman and artist Valerio Schiti.

G.O.D.S. launches early this coming October. Marvel promises that the new series will “reinvent the cosmology of the Marvel Universe.” It will also “dramatically transform Marvel’s classic pantheon of cosmic beings and introduce brand-new concepts and characters that operate at the crossroads of science and magic!” Mateus Manhanini’s cover art for issue #1 features Wyn, “one of the many new characters that readers will meet in the series.”

Check out the cover and preview pages for G.O.D.S. #1 below:

What is Marvel’s G.O.D.S. about?

Per Marvel, the preview for G.O.D.S. #1 features “a gathering of two mysterious factions: THE-POWERS-THAT-BE and THE-NATURAL-ORDER-OF-THINGS. Alongside familiar faces like Doctor Strange, Clea, Mister Fantastic, and Doctor Doom, the agents of these groups learn of a Babylon Event, a rare occurrence that has the potential to upend the forces behind existence such as Eternity, Infinity, and the Living Tribunal. This cataclysmic threat will bring a eons-old war out of the shadows for the first time and shed light on long-guarded secrets of the cosmos!”

The House of Ideas continues, “What happens when THE-POWERS-THAT-BE meet THE-NATURAL-ORDER-OF-THINGS? The infinite détente between THE-NATURAL-ORDER-OF-THINGS and THE-POWERS-THAT-BE nears an end. Old acquaintances are reunited during a Babylon Event. The Lion of Wolves throws the worst parties. Don’t look under the table. There’s a John Wilkes Booth penny on the ground.”

“Except for Doctor Strange (who’s in the first few issues), and some cameos by Marvel regulars, nothing I say here is going to help anyone understand these concepts and characters because they’re new. And the book is kind of out there,” G.O.D.S. writer Hickman explained to ComicBook.com. “The good news is that the first issue is 55 pages long, and by the end of that issue, you’ll have a solid idea of what the book is all about.”

G.O.D.S. #1 goes on sale Wednesday, Oct. 4.