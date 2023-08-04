Marvel Reveals New Covers for Capwolf & The Howling Commandos

Marvel Comics has unveiled new cover art for Capwolf & The Howling Commandos, the upcoming four-issue series that marks the return of werewolf Captain America.

When Marvel announced Capwolf & The Howling Commandos last month, it revealed Ryan Brown’s main cover art for October’s issue #1. The publisher has now offered a look at three variant covers for the debut issue — which come from Gary Frank, Declan Shalvey, and the late, great Jack Kirby. Additionally, Marvel has revealed Brown’s main cover art for November’s Capwolf & The Howling Commandos #2. Check all of those out below:

CAPWOLF & THE HOWLING COMMANDOS #1 Cover by Ryan Brown

Variant Cover by Gary Frank

Variant Cover by DECLAN SHALVEY

Wraparound Hidden Gem Variant Cover by JACK KIRBY

CAPWOLF & THE HOWLING COMMANDOS #2 Cover by Ryan Brown

What is Capwolf & The Howling Commandos about?

Capwolf & The Howling Commandos comes from writer Stephanie Phillips and artist Carlos Magno. The series tells an “an all-new story where Steve becomes a terrifying werewolf during an early World War II mission. Luckily, his fiercest allies are by his side — Nick Fury and the Howling Commandos!” Capwolf and Fury’s Howling Commandos unite to “take down a band of Nazi cultists who intend to use supernatural forces to turn the tide of battle. But can Cap control the skeptical, jaded Commandos when he can barely control himself?”

“This is the kind of story I was dying to tell at Marvel, blending my love of historical fiction with the incredible history of the characters in the Marvel Universe,” Phillips told AIPT Comics when the series was first announced. “Capwolf and the Howling Commandos may be a war story, but it also has horror, romance, and a few new characters that we introduce along the way. And just wait until you see Carlos Magno’s incredible artwork on this series.” Steve Rogers/Captain America first became Capwolf as part of the “Man and Wolf” storyline by Mark Gruenwald and Rik Levins in 1992.

Capwolf & The Howling Commandos #1 goes on sale October 11 from Marvel Comics, followed by issue #2 on November 15.