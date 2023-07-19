Werewolf Captain America Returns for New Howling Commandos Marvel Series

Werewolf Captain America is returning for a new Marvel Comics limited series, Capwolf & The Howling Commandos.

Announced exclusively by AIPT Comics, Capwolf & The Howling Commandos is a four-issue limited series launching in October 2023 from writer Stephanie Phillips (Cosmic Ghost Rider, Rogue & Gambit) and artist Carlos Magno.

Check out Ryan Brown’s cover art for Capwolf & The Howling Commandos #1 below:

The solicitation for the first issue of the series reads, “When Captain America is transformed into a werewolf on the front lines of World War II, he’ll need the help of the Howling Commandos to take down a band of Nazi cultists who intend to use supernatural forces to turn the tide of battle. But can Cap control the skeptical, jaded Commandos when he can barely control himself?”

“This is the kind of story I was dying to tell at Marvel, blending my love of historical fiction with the incredible history of the characters in the Marvel Universe,” Phillips said. “CapWolf and the Howling Commandos may be a war story, but it also has horror, romance, and a few new characters that we introduce along the way. And just wait until you see Carlos Magno’s incredible artwork on this series…”

Capwolf: How did Steve Rogers become a werewolf?

In the 1990s, the Star-Spangled Avengers found himself transformed into a lycanthrope, dubbed “Capwolf,” after investigating a string of murders in the pages of Captain America #402-408 by Mark Gruenwald and Rick Levins. Steve eventually came face-to-face with the villainous Dr. Nightshade, who injected him with a serum created from Jack Russell/the Werewolf by Night’s DNA.

Following a battle with Wolverine and several other developments, Steve eventually returned back to his normal, human self; although, various versions of the Capwolf character have appeared within Marvel continuity since then. The Jason Aaron-written Avengers Forever series, for example, introduced a Capwolf from another reality who fights alongside an entire army of Steve Rogers variants.

Capwolf & The Howling Commandos #1 goes on sale Oct. 11.