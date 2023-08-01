The Simpsons Unveil More Horrifying Stories With Treehouse of Horror Omnibus Vol. 2

Springfield’s eponymous family returns for another round of “deadtime stories for boos and ghouls.”

Cartoonist and writer Matt Groening on August 1 released the second of three volumes rounding up The Simpsons’ Treehouse of Horror’s all 23 issues. Titled The Simpsons’ Treehouse of Horror Ominous Omnibus Vol. 2: Deadtime Stories for Boos & Ghouls, the second volume is a follow-up to last year’s Scary Tales & Scarier Tentacles.

The Simpson’s Yearly Horror Tradition

Since 1990, The Simpsons has delivered horrifying yet hilarious tales with Treehouse of Horror. The animated series’ annual tradition then spawned comic book iterations, which spanned a total of 23 issues between 1995 and 2017.

Similar to the first volume, the deluxe omnibus comes in a die-cut slipcase with a glow-in-the-dark feature. The third volume, on the other hand, is expected to hit bookshelves sometime in 2024.

The omnibus collection marks the first time the comics have been collected in a hardcover, neat package. Some of the stories were hugely inspired by the episodes in the animated series, but some were written and illustrated by comic artists Kyle Baker, Ian Boothby, and Dan Brereton, to mention a few.

Treehouse of Horror Parodies Horror Staples

The longest-running animated comedy series has endured the test of time thanks to the show’s iconic and fan-favorite episodes. Its horror spin-off, however, only adds to the animated show’s timeless appeal by paying comedic homage to some horror icons, including The Shining’s Jack Torrance, It’s Pennywise, The Exorcist’s Regan MacNeil, and The Ring’s Sadako Yamamura.

The Treehouse of Horror Ominous Omnibus Vol. 2 costs $35.99, available for purchase on Amazon.