Marvel Unlimited App Gets Skrull Makeover for Secret Invasion

To celebrate the start of Marvel Studios‘ new Disney+ series Secret Invasion, the Marvel Unlimited comic reading app has had a Skrull makeover.

Why are there Skrull portraits in the Marvel Unlimited app?

In the Marvel Unlimited app, readers can sort available comics by character if they wish to follow specific heroes and villains. These character options feature portraits of each character to make them more identifiable.

As the new Marvel Cinematic Universe series Secret Invasion revolves around the shape-shifting Skrulls, Marvel seems to have changed the icons for some of the most popular characters to instead feature Skrull imitators in disguise.

Check out the new Marvel Unlimited character icons below:

“In Secret Invasion, set in the present-day MCU, Fury learns of a clandestine invasion of Earth by a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls,” reads the logline. “Fury joins his allies, including Everett Ross, Maria Hill, and the Skrull Talos, who has made a life for himself on Earth. Together they race against time to thwart an imminent Skrull invasion and save humanity.”

Secret Invasion hails from head writer Kyle Bradstreet and director Ali Selim. The series features the return of MCU vets Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Cobie Smulders, Martin Freeman, and Don Cheadle, as they reprise their respective roles as Nick Fury, Talos, Maria Hill, Everett Ross, Rhodey. Joining them are Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Dermot Mulroney, Killian Scott, and more. The first episode of the series is now available to stream on Disney+.

Executive producers are Selim, Bradstreet, Kevin Feige, Jonathan Schwartz, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Brian Tucker, Jennifer L. Booth, Allana Williams, and Brant Englestein.