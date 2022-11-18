Exclusive Preview: Daredevil #5

Daredevil and Elektra are the new king and queen of The Fist, the ancient rivals of The Hand. But more than that, Matt Murdock and Elektra are now officially married, in addition to sharing the Daredevil codename. Now comes the hard part: Stopping The Hand before it finally achieves global Armageddon. Daredevil #5.

In Superhero Hype’s exclusive preview for Daredevil #5, writer Chip Zdarsky and artist Marco Checchetto reveal that Matt and Elektra’s marriage was more than just a simple ceremony. It has also transformed their followers in The Fist. Of course, not everyone is happy about this turn of events. However, they won’t have long to dwell on it as a war with The Hand and their new leader, The Punisher, is on the horizon.

Here’s the official description from Marvel:

“After the biggest change to befall Matt Murdock in decades in the pages of Daredevil #4, Matt Murdock and Elektra Natchios embark on establishing a new world order, hand in hand.“

You can read the full preview in our gallery below. Daredevil #5 will hit comic book stores on Wednesday, November 23.

1/5 Daredevil #5 cover Cover illustrated by Marco Checchetto and colored by Matthew Wilson.

2/5 Daredevil #5 page 1 Pages illustrated by Marco Checchetto and colored by Matthew Wilson, with letters by VC's Clayton Cowles.



3/5 Daredevil #5 page 2

4/5 Daredevil #5 page 3



5/5 Daredevil #5 page 4

