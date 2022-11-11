Exclusive Preview: Thunderbolts #4

Hawkeye, Spectrum, America Chavez, Power Man/Victor Alvarez, Gutsen Glory, Persuasion, and Eegro the Unbreakable. Together, they are the new Thunderbolts…and they kind of suck as a team. New York City mayor Luke Cage hastily put together this band of misfits because the Thunderbolts are the only heroes legally allowed to fight crime in NYC. Cage also had a previous connection to the team, and he didn’t want to let Wilson Fisk have the last word on the group. However, the new Thunderbolts are quickly becoming a PR disaster.

Hawkeye had a successful stint as the leader of the Thunderbolts and the West Coast Avengers in the past. Regardless, he seems to have lost his touch as a leader. Additionally, Spectrum seems content to let Hawkeye fail rather than help him succeed.

In Superhero Hype’s exclusive preview for Thunderbolt #4, Jim Zub and artist Sean Izaakse show us what it would look like if the team was actually successful. Note that everyone starts out in their ’80s and ’90s incarnations. And since Gutsen has no counterpart in the past, he’s basically Cable. Unfortunately for Hawkeye, even his dreams are working against him.

Here’s the official description from Marvel.

“The Thunderbolts were hired to defend New York City from super-heroic threats of any size. Even the big ones. Especially the big ones. Terminus hits Manhattan. Time to go to work…“

You can read the full preview in our gallery below. Thunderbolts #4 will hit comic book stores on Wednesday, November 16.

What did you think about this preview? Let us know in the comment section below!

1/4 Thunderbolts #4 cover Cover illustrated by Sean Izaakse with colors by Nolan Woodard.

2/4 Thunderbolts #4 page 1 Pages illustrated by Sean Izaakse, with Netho Diaz and Victor Olazaba, colors by Javier Tartaglia, and Letters by VC's Joe Sabino.



3/4 Thunderbolts #4 page 2

4/4 Thunderbolts #4 page 3

Recommended Reading: Marvel Comics: 75 Years of Cover Art

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.