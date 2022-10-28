Exclusive Preview: Captain Marvel #43

Within the pages of Captain Marvel, Carol Danvers has survived a magical trial by fire and returned to Earth. However, there’s no rest for weary heroes, even though Carol badly needs a day off. Next week, Captain Marvel #43 kicks off a new story, “Revenge of the Brood,” which will pit Carol against the insidious alien species that co-opts the bodies of their victims into becoming new Brood. 3

In Superhero Hype’s exclusive preview for Captain Marvel #43, Kelly Thompson and artist Sergio Davila reveal that Carol has received a distress call from Rogue, the woman who once stole her powers and memories. Carol and Rogue are on relatively cordial terms these days, but the message is so unnerving that Captain Marvel is turning to Rogue’s teammates on the X-Men for answers.

Here’s the official description from Marvel.

“Horror In The Stars! Many experiences honed Carol Danvers into the Captain Marvel she is today. Some of them are beautiful stories, and and some of them are horror stories! This is the latter. Join superstar scribe Kelly Thompson and ‘Last of the Marvels’ artist Sergio Dávila as Carol and some eXciting guest stars come together on a mission in the stars that will change everything for Captain Marvel!“

You can read the full preview in our gallery below. Captain Marvel #43 will hit comic book stores on Wednesday, November 2.

1/5 Captain Marvel #43 cover Cover illustrated by Juan Frigeri with colors by Jesus Aburtov.

2/5 Captain Marvel #43 page 1 Pages illustrated by Sergio Davila, with inks by Sean Parsons, colors by Arif Prianto, and letters by VC's Clayton Cowles.



3/5 Captain Marvel #43 page 2

4/5 Captain Marvel #43 page 3



5/5 Captain Marvel #43 page 4

