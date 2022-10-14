Exclusive Preview: X-Force #33

It’s the end of the world, which is basically a typical Wednesday in the Marvel Universe. As Judgment Day unfolds, the Celestial unleashed by the Avengers and the renegade Eternals has vowed to pass judgment on the entire world. Spoiler alert: The Celestial decided that everyone on Earth needs to die. But in X-Force #33, the mutants black ops team can’t deal with that right now. That’s because Kraven the Hunter has taken advantage of the chaos to hunt the mutants themselves!

If this is truly his last hunt (it’s not), Kraven wants to challenge the deadliest mutant on the planet: Wolverine. But first, Kraven has to set the bait for his trap. Kraven may be crazy, but he isn’t stupid. The only way to best Wolverine in combat is to wear him down and catch him off guard.

In Superhero Hype’s exclusive preview for X-Force #33, Benjamin Percy and artist Robert Gill show us that Kraven is hunting Beast as a ruse to lure in Wolverine. However, Beast isn’t going to simply lie down and die. Regardless of the circumstances, the Beast is never helpless.

Here’s the official description from Marvel.

“The Hunt for X” conclusion, an A.X.E. Tie-in! Kraven the hunter. Wolverine. Omega Red. Dinosaurs. ’Nuff said!“

You can read the full preview in our gallery below. X-Force #31 will hit comic book stores on Wednesday, October 19.

