Exclusive Preview: Daredevil #4

Following Devil’s Reign, the people of New York City believe that Matt Murdock is dead. But the reality is that Matt is very much alive, and this is a brand new day for Daredevil. For the first time in years, Matt is once again romantically linked with Elektra, the woman who assumed her own version of Daredevil’s alter ego while he was in jail. They also have a shared mission to destroy the Hand once and for all by reforming their own order: The Fist. Daredevil #4

In Superhero Hype’s exclusive preview for Daredevil #4, writer Chip Zdarsky and artist Rafael De Latorre catch up with Matt and Elektra just as they face their first challenge. To bring the Fist back, they will have to overcome a cave filled with the Hand’s dead. As in the literal walking dead. However, Matt’s internal conflict is that Elektra isn’t the only woman he loves. His heart also belongs to Kirsten McDuffie, the woman he left behind in New York.

Regardless, Matt and Elektra have an even bigger battle on the horizon. Because the Hand has enlisted the Punisher as their new leader, and Frank Castle’s not as human as he used to be.

Here’s the official description from Marvel.

“For months, Elektra Natchios has been developing a plan to save the world from the violent and ruthless HAND by rebuilding its opposite equal – the FIST. And with the world at large believing he’s dead, Matt Murdock has become her most trusted ally. But Elektra needs more than just an ally – she needs a partner. And in this issue, Matt and Elektra will grow closer than ever before…“

You can read the full preview in our gallery below. Daredevil #4 will hit comic book stores on Wednesday, October 12.

