Although Charlie Adlard was not a co-creator of The Walking Dead comic, he illustrated 187 issues out of its 193-issue run. Now, for the first time since TWD ended in 2019, Adlard has lined up a new ongoing series. BOOM! Studios has announced that Adlard is teaming up with writer Simon Spurrier on Damn Them All, an upcoming supernatural thriller centering on what BOOM! promises will be “your favorite new occult antihero.”

In the first issue, Adlard and Spurrier will introduce occultist-for-hire Ellie “Bloody El” Hawthorne. When Ellie’s uncle (an “infamous magician” and occult detective himself) suddenly dies, his passing somehow frees the 72 devils of the Ars Goetia from Hell. Ellie then takes it upon herself to track each one of these demons down and send them back to where they came from using several methods at her disposal—including holy water, conjuring, and even a “rusty claw hammer.”

Adlard has a lot of experience telling macabre stories thanks to his work on The Walking Dead. But Spurrier is a supernatural force to be reckoned with as well. He previously dabbled in occult storytelling as the writer of DC Black Label’s Hellblazer series.

“Damn Them All is the right project at the right time,” teased Spurrier. “A series mixing crime and occultism, it’s the perfect fusion of Charlie’s peerless storytelling and my own ghastly preoccupations. It’s hard boiled, it’s clever, it’s bleakly funny, but above all it’s angry to its core. Angry at the world, at the injustice, at the £$%#s who run the show, and ultimately at the creator responsible for this utterly imperfect creation. This is a book about demons, in which—spoilers—the demons aren’t the bad guys.”

“I’ve wanted to work with BOOM! for ages,” said Adlard. “And I’ve wanted to work with Si for ages. Then the planets aligned and the perfect partnership was formed. With the perfect book. Damn Them All is everything I want a comic book to be. Intense. Atmospheric. Brutal. Horrific. And, above all, a mighty fine read!”

Damn Them All #1 will hit comic shops sometime in October. You can view several covers for the first issue and four pages of interior artwork in the gallery below.

