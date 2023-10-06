DC Universe Online: Justice League Dark Cursed Launches With New Trailer

DC Universe Online developer Dimensional Ink Games has officially launched the free-to-play MMO’s 46th episode — Justice League Dark Cursed.

Episode 46: Justice League Dark Cursed is currently available free to all DC Universe Online players across PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4. The episode will release for the Nintendo Switch sometime later this month.

Check out the official trailer for Justice League Dark Cursed below:

What to expect from DCUO Episode 46: Justice League Dark Cursed

“A powerful curse is burning through the world’s most powerful magic users, escalating their powers to dangerously violent extremes!” an official synopsis for DCUO’s latest episode reads. “Hoping Batman can take on the hard work, John Constantine’s transported his House of Mystery to overlook Gotham Cemetery, where he and it are now under attack. In Justice League Dark Cursed, players will join forces with Batman and members of the Justice League Dark to put an end to this threat to all magic.”

A list of key features can be found below:

Justice League Dark Cursed will offer normal and elite versions of On Duty content, with level-agnostic event versions available for a limited time.

will offer normal and elite versions of On Duty content, with level-agnostic event versions available for a limited time. The content will include open world missions, a solo, an alert, and a raid.

The episode will feature DC characters including Batman, Wonder Woman, Zatanna, John Constantine, Deadman, Hecate, and more.

The storyline will follow the events of and serve as an indirect sequel to the acclaimed Episode 34: Justice League Dark.

The episode will launch new player rewards, including gear, styles, and more.

Inspired by The Witching Hour comic event.

Available to players level 15+

DC Universe Online is available on PC, Xbox One, PS4, and Nintendo Switch. The game launches for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X this holiday season.