DC Universe Online Gets New Justice League Dark Episode, PS5/Xbox Series X Release

Dimensional Ink Games has revealed the roadmap for the next several months of the superhero MMO DC Universe Online.

Per the latest DCUO Development Update, Episode 46 of DC Universe Online is titled “Justice League Dark Cursed.” It is due to launch this October. Additionally, DCUO is making its way to the latest generation of home consoles with PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X releases this holiday season.

What to expect from Justice League Dark Cursed

Dimensional Ink promises that DC Universe Online Episode 46: Justice League Dark Cursed will “offer normal and elite versions of On Duty content, with level-agnostic event versions available for a limited time.” The episode includes open world missions, a solo, an alert, and a raid. It stars such DC characters as Batman, Zatanna, John Constantine, Deadman, and Hecate. It will also launch “new player rewards, including gear, styles, and more.”

Justice League Dark Cursed serves as a direct sequel to DCUO Episode 34: Justice League Dark, which released in 2019. An official synopsis for the new episode reads as follows: “A powerful curse is burning through the world’s most powerful magic users, escalating their powers to dangerously violent extremes! Hoping Batman can take on the hard work, John Constantine’s transported his House of Mystery to overlook Gotham Cemetery, where he and it are now under attack. In JUSTICE LEAGUE DARK CURSED, players will join forces with Batman and members of the Justice League Dark to put an end to this threat to all magic.”

The Present and Future of DC Universe Online

Dimensional Ink has also put out a calendar charting DCUO’s course through the rest of 2023 and into 2024. The MMO just launched the “Save the Universe” event, with the new Blue Beetle ally arriving this week. DCUO will close out the third quarter of 2023 with the “Homecoming” event.

As previously mentioned, the launch of Justice League Dark Cursed and the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions of DCUO will take place in the fourth quarter of 2023. Q4 will also see a number of “Fall & Winter Events.” Then, the first quarter of 2024 will consist of such events as “Attack of the Anti-Monitor,” “Love Conquers All,” and “Mister Mxyzptlk’s Mischief.” DC Universe Online Episode 47 will launch sometime after the fact.

Developed by Dimensional Ink Games and published by Daybreak Game Company and Warner Bros. Games, DC Universe Online is currently available for PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox 360, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. Episode 46: Justice League Dark Cursed drops in October. DCUO releases for PS5 and Xbox Series X this holiday season.