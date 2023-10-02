Report: Marvel Making Internal Shift to Focus on Games

A recent remark on social media from a noted insider hints that Marvel is hoping to kickstart its gaming division and push for some bigger titles.

According to X (formerly known as Twitter) user and noted insider “Can We Get Some Toast,” Marvel is “painfully aware” of how their video games division hasn’t been able to stack up many major successes.

There have been whispers of an internal shift for Marvel to focus on games. The new EA Black Panther and Iron Man games will be the start of a push for something BIG. https://t.co/mFp2DQVYFH pic.twitter.com/AwSgGXMGTz — CanWeGetSomeToast (@CanWeGetToast) September 30, 2023

According to the insider, there have been “whispers” of a shift within Marvel to focus more on games and the planned Black Panther and Iron Man games from Electronic Arts will be the start of them pushing for “something big.”

Marvel Games has had some big hits and misses

The late 2010s and early 2020s have been a mostly up-and-down decade for the world of Marvel video games. While high-profile titles like Marvel’s Spider-Man have earned massive praise and sales, other big games — like 2020’s Marvel’s Avengers, 2021’s Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, and 2022’s Marvel’s Midnight Suns — have either underwhelmed in sales or resulted in poor reviews.

Up next in terms of video games based on Marvel properties is the highly anticipated Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. Insomniac Games is also working on a game based on Wolverine, although little is known about that as of now.