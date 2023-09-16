Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Announces PS5 Release Date With New Trailer

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is officially set to launch for the PlayStation 5 in February.

A brand-new trailer for Final Fantasy VII Rebirth debuted during Sony‘s latest State of Play stream, confirming the PS5-exclusive title for February 29, 2024. Additionally, the team behind Square Enix‘s Final Fantasy VII Remake trilogy sat down for an interview with PlayStation Blog, teasing the second entry’s lengthy playtime and hinting at where players can expect the game’s story to end.

Check out the release date announcement trailer for Final Fantasy VII Rebirth below:

What to expect from Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Beyond the release date, Rebirth’s new trailer reveals the return of fan-favorite Final Fantasy VII character Vincent Valentine. The Gold Saucer also makes an appearance, revealing one of Rebirth’s mini-games. According to director Naoki Hamaguchi, this comes in the middle of the main game.

Other major locations from the original FFVII will appear in Rebirth as well, though not necessarily in the way fans expect. Creative director Tetsuya Nomura explained that there would be “shifts” in the order the locations appear in. Nomura also hinted that The Forgotten Capital, the setting of one of Final Fantasy‘s most notorious scenes, would be the end point of Rebirth.

“We have mentioned this a few times before, but the order in which you can explore the locations is not the same as the original Final Fantasy VII, and there are some shifts in the order,” Nomura said. “For example, Wutai, one of the major locations, is not part of the route in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth and will be visited in the next one. Although there are some changes in the order of the locations, the locations depicted in this title extend up to ‘The Forgotten Capital,’ where the greatest fate of Final Fantasy VII awaits you.”

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth releases exclusively for the PS5 on February 29, 2024.