Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Has a Rhino-Sized File Size on PS5

Insomniac Games‘ upcoming PlayStation 5 exclusive Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will require a massive chunk of memory on the Sony console.

Per GamesRadar+, the box covers for Sony’s Limited Edition PS5 consoles for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 include details about the upcoming game’s size. According to the box, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 requires a minimum of 98GB of free storage. With that as the bare minimum, it remains unknown if more space could be required for the game to function fluidly.

That number clocks in at more than twice the minimum for the first Marvel’s Spider-Man on release, which required 45GB on the PlayStation 4. However, the remastered edition came in at 71GB when it re-launched on the PS5 in November 2020. The game’s spinoff, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, released for the PS5 in 2020 with a 54GB file size

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’s packed rogues’ gallery

Insomniac garnered excitement from fans after confirming the heavily-implied addition of Venom in the Marvel’s Spider-Man sequel. The developer released a trailer in 2021 that concluded with a first look at Vemon, voiced by Candyman veteran Tony Todd. In the first game, fans speculated that Norman Osborn’s use of the symbiote in attempting to treat his son, Harry, of an incurable illness would lead to the character’s appearance in the new game.

Venom won’t be Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’s only villain, however. Trailers released earlier this year confirmed that Kraven the Hunter will play a significant role. He appears to be on the hunt for Spider-Man, seeking an equal as his quarry. Gameplay footage released during Summer Game Fest also showcased Lizard chasing Miles through a river as Kraven watched from a helicopter above.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 launches on October 20 exclusively on the PlayStation 5. Sony’s Limited Edition Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 console and console covers are available now.