Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Delayed To 2024

Task Force X just can’t seem to catch a break. Following weeks of rumors, developers at Rocksteady have finally confirmed that Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is getting delayed yet again. The game was previously set to hit stores on May 26, just seven weeks from tomorrow. But according to a new statement from the studio, Harley Quinn and her teammates will now arrive on next-gen consoles on February 2, 2024.

The announcement follows a March report from Bloomberg, which was the first outlet to report that Kill the Justice League wouldn’t be making its summer premiere date. However, Rocksteady didn’t address the issue until today. Bloomberg’s sources also insisted that the game would still arrive before the end of 2023, but clearly, they spoke too soon. You can read the studio’s full statement below.

pic.twitter.com/iycWye9X42 — Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League (@suicidesquadRS) April 13, 2023

Given Rocksteady’s critically-acclaimed work on the Batman: Arkham series, fans have been eager to get their hands on Kill the Justice League ever since the game was first announced at DC FanDome in 2020. Unfortunately, that excitement seemed to take a nosedive back in February after new gameplay footage was screened during Sony’s first State of Play livestream of the year.

Gamers didn’t take kindly to the news that Kill the Justice League would feature the same live-service elements that plagued similar titles like Marvel’s Avengers, which is gearing up to shutter all active support. Regardless, it remains to be seen how much of Suicide Squad’s core gameplay will be overhauled before its release next winter.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will be available on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

How do you feel about having to wait until next year to play the game? Let us know in the comment section below!

How do you feel about the game’s latest delay? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: Suicide Squad Vol. 1: Trial by Fire

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.

Also. However. Regardless. Additionally.