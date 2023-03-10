Report: Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Delayed Again

Rocksteady’s return to the DC Universe with Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has been generating a lot of hype since it was announced at DC FanDome in 2020. Originally, the game was slated to arrive on next-gen consoles in 2022 before the developers pushed back its release to this summer. But it looks like Task Force X is postponing its mission for a second time. A new report from Bloomberg claims that Kill the Justice League has been hit with another delay. This means that the game won’t be hitting stores on May 26 as previously announced.

Bloomberg’s source is “a person with direct knowledge of the matter” who asked not to be named, as Rocksteady has yet to confirm the delay on any of its official channels. Regardless, they shared that the studio will use the extra time to fix various bugs and improve certain aspects of Kill the Justice League that were “lagging behind.” The source also said that the game would arrive by the end of the year.

This news comes two weeks after Rocksteady unveiled a new preview for Kill the Justice League during Sony’s first State of Play livestream of 2023. Beyond affirming the May release date, the footage gave fans a closer look at gameplay from the upcoming title. However, some viewers were unimpressed, with many bemoaning the inclusion of live-service features like a required internet connection and in-game purchases. In any case, Bloomberg’s source claims the delay “won’t overhaul much of the core gameplay that had led to the backlash.”

Kill the Justice League is set five years after Rocksteady’s Batman: Arkham Knight and takes place in Metropolis. Gamers can control all four members of the namesake team of supervillains, including Harley Quinn, Captain Boomerang, Deadshot, and King Shark. Together, they will take on the Justice League, whose members have been corrupted by Brainiac and turned into his lethal slaves.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will (eventually) be available for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

How do you feel about the game’s latest delay? Let us know in the comment section below!

