Star Trek: Resurgence Game Pushed Back To May

In late 2021, the former Telltale Games developers at Dramatic Labs revealed their Telltale-style Star Trek adventure game, Star Trek: Resurgence. The game then promptly missed its projected spring 2022 release date and slipped into this year. Until recently, it was expected that Resurgence would arrive next month. However, Dramatic Labs has now confirmed that the game has slipped to May.

Via ComingSoon, the official Twitter account for the game acknowledged the delay. It also noted that there is not a specific date in May yet.

Star Trek: Resurgence is releasing in May of 2023, not May 23rd! Sorry for the confusion. We will have a final release date for you very, very soon! — Star Trek Resurgence (@TrekResurgence) March 30, 2023

Like Telltale’s games for The Walking Dead and Game of Thrones, Resurgence is a choice-driven adventure game that puts players in control of original characters in a new story. In this case, the two main characters are stationed on the U.S.S. Resolute. The first leading character is First Officer Jara Rydek, and the second is Carter Diaz, a member of the engineering crew on the ship.

The story is set in 2380, not long after the events of Star Trek: Nemesis. The game begins as a diplomatic mission to settle a dispute between two races, the Alydians and the Hotari. And the Federation considers it to be such a high priority that Ambassador Spock has also been dispatched to broker a peace deal.

However, the trailer for the game appears to reveal that the situation will wildly escalate, and possibly force Jara to take command of the Resolute and defy orders from Starfleet. But that will depend on choices made by the player. There is also apparently the option to obey Starfleet’s commands during the unfolding disaster.

Star Trek: Resurgence will hit PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC through the Epic Store.

