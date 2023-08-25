Pinball FX Adds Classic Star Trek: The Next Generation Machine as DLC

Make it so — Williams Electronics’ iconic Star Trek: The Next Generation pinball machine has officially been added to Zen Studios’ Pinball FX as DLC.

The Williams Pinball: Star Trek: The Next Generation table is currently available for Pinball FX on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC (via both Steam and the Epic Games Store). The DLC table comes with a price tag of $9.99 USD. It is also available for Pinball Pass subscribers.

Check out Zen Studios’ launch trailer for Williams Pinball: Star Trek: The Next Generation below:

“Embark on an interstellar journey as you navigate the treacherous pinball cosmos,” Zen Studios wrote in a press release. “Williams™ Pinball: Star Trek™: The Next Generation offers both a digital recreation of the iconic Williams pinball table and an enhanced version that brings the table to life like never before, featuring additional 3D objects, 3D animation of beloved Star Trek ships, and various special effects complete with asteroid explosions!”

Pinball FX’s latest table is a ’90s sci-fi classic

Williams’ Star Trek: The Next Generation pinball table originally hit arcades in November 1993 — when the sci-fi show itself was in the midst of its seventh and final season. The machine features the voice talents of Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard, Jonathan Frakes as William Riker, Brent Spiner as Data, Gates McFadden as Dr. Beverly Crusher, Michael Dorn as Worf, Marina Sirtis as Deanna Troi, LeVar Burton as Geordi La Forge, John de Lancie as Q, and Majel Barrett as the computer. The Pinball FX version includes these voiceovers, as well as the original music.