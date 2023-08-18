Dramatic Labs‘ narrative-driven adventure Star Trek: Resurgence officially has a physical edition release date.

Per GameSpot, the Star Trek game will launch physical copies for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X on October 6, 2023. Initially slated for a Spring 2022 launch, Dramatic Labs pushed Resurgence’s release back by a year. Ultimately, a digital edition arrived on the aforementioned platforms, as well as on PC, in April 2023.

Dramatic Labs, comprised of former developers from Telltale Games, announced Star Trek: Resurgence as its first game at The Game Awards 2021. The developers previously worked on numerous IP titles at Telltale, including its Game of Thrones and Batman games.

What is Star Trek: Resurgence about?

Resurgence follows two original characters on board the U.S.S. Resolute — First Officer Jara Rydek, who must earn the loyalty of the crew while helping the captain to regain his reputation after an accident, and engineer Carter Diaz, who faces life and death situations on the ship. Along with Jara and Carter, the game features classic Star Trek characters like Spock and William Riker.

Set shortly after the events of the 2002 film Star Trek: Nemesis, Resurgence takes place amid rising conflict between the Alydians and the Hotari. During attempted negotiations for peace, players must step into the shoes of Jara and Carter to solve puzzles, choose dialogue, and engage in space battles.

Star Trek: Resurgence launches in physical format on October 6, 2023 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. Pre-orders are now open.