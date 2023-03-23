TMNT: The Last Ronin is Getting a Video Game Adaptation

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are making their big-screen comeback this year in the Seth Rogen-produced Mutant Mayhem animated feature. But while that film looks like another family-friendly entry in the franchise, Paramount’s video game division has something else in mind for those who prefer their reptiles to be a bit grittier. The studio (via Polygon) is currently developing a new AAA adventure based on Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin, the graphic novel released by IDW in 2020.

Originally published as a five-issue miniseries, The Last Ronin took place in a futuristic, war-torn New York City, where Master Splinter and all but one of the turtles have been killed by the Foot Clan. The last turtle standing wore a black mask, keeping his identity a secret until the end of the story. And to throw readers off even more, he used all four characters’ signature weapons as he set out on a quest for revenge against the grandson of their greatest enemy, Shredder.

TMNT creators Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird came up with the idea for The Last Ronin back in the ‘80s and collaborated on the series with writer Tom Waltz and artists Esau Escorza, Isaac Escorza, and Ben Bishop. The storyline was praised for offering a more adult take on the property. And according to Doug Rosen, the senior vice president for games and emerging media at Paramount Global, the video game aims to stay true to the mature spirit of its source material. He also confirmed that it will be a third-person action RPG that draws influence from Sony’s God of War series.

Because the original story primarily follows the journey of one hero, Rosen indicated that the game will be a single-player adventure. However, he didn’t rule out the possibility of controlling the other three turtles during flashback levels. Unfortunately, the game is still “a few years off” from hitting consoles. But Rosen shared that Paramount has already found the right team of developers to bring the comic to interactive life, and we can expect to hear more updates in the months ahead.

Do think The Last Ronin could be a good video game? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin

We are a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.