Dune: Awakening Pre-Alpha Trailer Reveals Familiar Arrakis Locations

Without Dune, there would be no Star Wars. So although the new trailer for Jedi: Survivor garnered a lot of attention during Thursday’s Game Awards livestream, Dune: Awakening got some notice as well. The developers at Funcom and Level Infinite revealed a new pre-alpha trailer for their upcoming survival MMO, which lets players explore Arrakis for themselves. You can check out the latest preview for the game below.

Because Legendary is involved, Awakening draws most of its visual cues from last year’s blockbuster film. However, it seems poised to deliver a brand new story set in the Dune universe. The trailer features an unknown female narrator, who addresses the game’s principal character only as “Sleeper” (whatever that means). Unlike the announcement trailer that previously made the rounds in August, the new promo doesn’t gives us a good look at the protagonist’s face. But this might serve as a hint that players can tailor his (or her) appearance to their liking.

The game’s open-world recreation of Arrakis could be its greatest strength if executed properly. From the looks of things, there’s nowhere gamers won’t be able to go. The list of available options include the planet’s various industry hubs to its botanical testing stations. Plus, fans can also venture out into the harsh desert wilderness, where rival armies are seen battling each other in tanks and ornithopters. But they must also watch out for giant sandworms that can swallow them up in an instant.

Dune: Awakening doesn’t have a release date, but the game is expected to be released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

What do you think of the game’s new trailer? Give us your impressions in the comment section below!

