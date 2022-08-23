Dune: Awakening Trailer Brings Arrakis To Video Game Consoles

The success of Dune last year meant that it was only a matter of time before a major video game studio tried to turn Frank Herbert’s sci-fi opus into an interactive hit. Now, it looks like that honor belongs to Funcom, the same developers behind MMORPGs like Age of Conan and The Secret World. During today’s Gamescom 2022 announcements, the studio released the first trailer for Dune: Awakening, an open-world survival MMO set on the planet Arrakis.

Funcom’s trailer for the game shows an unnamed character dressed in a stillsuit and surveying miles of arid landscape from the top of a cliff. Whoever he is, he looks way too old to be Dune protagonist Paul Atreides. But his striking blue eyes indicates a similar fondness for the spice melange. Via voiceover, the character begins reciting the Bene Gesserit’s Litany Against Fear, which should serve him well when a giant sandworm bursts out of the ground beneath him and swallows a spice harvester whole. Brandishing a set of maker hooks, the mystery man leaps off of the cliff and prepares to ride the beast across Arrakis’ desert terrain.

You can watch the new trailer in the player below.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Funcom is developing Awakening with Legendary, the same studio behind Warner Bros.’ burgeoning Dune franchise. That’s why the game is taking most of its visual cues from Denis Villeneuve’s movies, from the design of the sandworms to the ornithopters flying in the distance. At this time, it’s unclear which consoles the game is in development for. But fans can visit its official website to sign up for access to the beta.

Dune: Awakening is currently without a release date.

What do you think of the game’s first trailer? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: Dune (Penguin Galaxy)

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites. Also. However. Regardless. Additionally.