Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Story Trailer Reveals Familiar Heroes

Life in a galaxy far, far away hasn’t gotten any easier since Cal Kestis embarked on his last adventure in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order in 2019. EA and Respawn’s surprise hit took place five years after Revenge of the Sith during a time when Imperial forces would stop at nothing to eliminate the remaining Jedi Knights. In the upcoming sequel, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, another half-decade has passed, and the Empire has grown even stronger. But luckily, so have Cal’s Force abilities, and he hasn’t given up hope yet. With just over a month left until its release, EA has debuted a new Survivor story trailer that gives fans a much better idea of what they can look forward to.

The stakes are even higher this time as Cal and his droid companion, BD-1, visit new worlds and square off against a host of powerful enemies. Fighting the Empire requires a lot of risk. To underscore that point, the trailer confirms that much of the sequel’s action takes place on Coruscant, once the home of the Galactic Senate and the Jedi Council, and now the seat of Imperial power. Throughout his travels, Cal will also encounter a few other Dark Side Force users, some of whom wield crossguard lightsabers just like Kylo Ren

You can watch the new trailer in the player below.

As a bonus, the latest preview highlights many of the supporting characters who will be aiding Cal on his journey. One of game’s key new additions is Bode Akuna, a mercenary whom the developers say is like a brother to Cal. However, we can also anticipate the return of Fallen Order’s original Mantis crew. Although they have been mostly absent from the marketing campaign up to this point, the trailer confirms that Greez Dritus and Nightsister Merrin will have roles to play in the sequel. In fact, it looks like players will be able to team up with Merrin in battle on several occasions.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will be released for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on April 28.

