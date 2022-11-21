Marvel’s Avengers Motion Comic Previews The Winter Soldier’s Debut

Next week, Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier will bring his own unique skill to Marvel’s Avengers when the game’s latest update finally makes him a playable character. Although the DLC marks his Avengers debut, Bucky already has ties to at least two members of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. And thanks to a new motion comic (via IGN), fans can get a better idea to how both of these characters shaped him into the man he is today.

Bucky (voiced by Scott Porter) narrates the video and brings viewers all the way back to where his story begins. Naturally, this was in the 1940s during World War II, when he was Captain America’s sidekick. Bucky explains how Cap was “everything” he dreamed of becoming as a soldier. And while they both paid the ultimate price for their cause, Bucky’s sacrifice led him down a much darker path.

You can watch the motion comic in the player below.

After the Soviets captured him and gave him a new metal arm, Bucky was forced to train in the Red Room. There, he met and fell in love with the future Black Widow, Natasha Romanoff. Once their handlers discovered their relationship, however, they immediately put Bucky to work as the Winter Soldier. He spent the ensuing decades assassinating various targets in a series of “waking nightmares” in between periods of cryosleep. Eventually, Bucky resurfaced following the tragic events of A-Day and the news that Steve Rogers had seemingly been killed in action. But it wasn’t long before he was forced to serve a new master in the form of Monica Rappaccini. And for the next two years, Monica tasked him with rounding up Inhumans for A.I.M.’s deadly experiments.

Square Enix’s new Avengers update finally gives Bucky his freedom along with his own chain of missions. Understandably, he remains haunted by the actions of his past. But as the next chapter of his story unfolds, Steve and Nat will be with him every step of the way, reminding him of his capacity to do good in the world.

The Winter Soldier will join Marvel’s Avengers‘ character roster on November 29.

