Spider-Man: Miles Morales PC Trailer Highlights New Features

It’s official—Miles Morales’ PC debut is just over a month away. A few weeks back, Insomniac Games released a new teaser confirming that Spider-Man: Miles Morales would be ported to Windows sometime this fall. But earlier today, the studio dropped another full-length trailer and blog post announcing its official release date. The new version of the game will be available to purchase via Steam or the Epic Games Store on November 18.

Granted, this probably isn’t the news that most Marvel fans have been waiting for. It’s been well over a year since Insomniac released an announcement trailer for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, which (as far as we know) is still targeting a 2023 premiere. Unfortunately, the studio has yet to share any further updates about the highly-anticipated sequel. But if nothing else, the latest trailer for Miles on PC reminds us just how much work the developers put into creating an immersive superhero experience, regardless of which console it’s being played on.

You can watch the new trailer for the game’s Windows port below.

As with the recent PC port of Marvel’s Spider-Man, Insomniac collaborated with Nixxes Software on Miles’ jump to Windows systems. In just under 80 seconds, the trailer rehashes several memorable moments from spinoff’s campaign, showcasing the revamped graphics made possible by the best in PC hardware. The new features include ray-traced reflections and shadows, a key component of the PS5 version. Players can also expect unlocked framerates and support for ultra-wide aspect ratios. Additionally, the PC version supports upscaling technologies like NVIDIA DLSS 3, NVIDIA DLAA, and NVIDIA Reflex.

Will you be playing Spider-Man: Miles Morales on PC next month? Let us know in the comment section below!

