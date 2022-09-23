Sony Releases a New Trailer For Spider-Man: Miles Morales on PC

Insomniac Games has been batting a thousand with its Spider-Man titles ever since the first installment hit the PlayStation 4 in 2018. Now, the game’s critically-lauded spinoff is about to reach a much wider audience. Like its predecessor, Spider-Man: Miles Morales was announced for the PC earlier this year. But thanks to a new trailer, we know that the game’s Windows port will be arriving sometime this fall.

Miles Morales was originally released on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 in 2020. The game earned rave reviews across the board. However, it seemed like most critics preferred the PS5 version, because it made the best use of the new system’s improved technology, including the all-new ray tracing feature. Nadji Jeter also garnered substantial praise for his voice and motion-capture performance as Miles. In fact, Jeter later received a Best Performance nomination at the annual Game Awards that same year.

From the scenes shown in the trailer, it doesn’t look like the game’s PC port sacrifices any of the console version’s stunning visuals. Nixxes Software, which previously developed the PC port of Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered earlier this year, also worked on Miles Morales. You can watch the trailer for the game below.

As its title implies, the game follows the ongoing adventures of Miles Morales, who previously gained his own spider powers in Marvel’s Spider-Man. After training under Peter Parker for over a year, Miles must step up and become New York’s only Spider-Man while Peter travels abroad for a photography assignment. During this time, Miles gets swept up in a war between the Roxxon Corporation and the Underground, a band of techno-thieves led by the Tinkerer. Both Miles and Peter will return in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, which will be released as a PS5 exclusive in 2023.

Unfortunately, neither Marvel nor Insomniac has announced a specific release date for Miles Morales’ PC version. However, the game will be available to purchase on Steam or the Epic Games Store.

Are you excited to play Spider-Man: Miles Morales on the PC later this year? Let us know in the comment section below!

