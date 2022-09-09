Marvel Teases Amy Hennig’s Captain America and Black Panther Game

Late last year, Marvel and Skydance New Media announced that they were collaborating on a new video game to be led by Amy Hennig, one of the primary writers and directors for the Uncharted and Jak and Daxter games. At the time, Henning declined to share what the game was about. But during today’s Disney and Marvel video game announcements at D23 Expo. it was revealed that the currently untitled game will feature Captain America and Black Panther.

Hennig previously hinted that the game “epitomizes all the action, mystery and thrills of the pulp adventure genre that I adore and lends itself perfectly to an interactive experience.” And the trailer appears to back up the pulp setting by placing the action in Paris and Wakanda during World War II. There are also ominous hints about the threat of Hydra lurking in the background.

There is actually a precedent for Cap and Black Panther teaming up in World War II. The 2010 miniseries, Captain America/Black Panther: Flags of our Fathers, was a previously untold adventure that paired Cap with T’Challa’s grandfather, King Azzuri, the Black Panther of his era. Hennig’s game will probably be an original story, but Azzuri is more likely to be the Black Panther in the game than T’Challa is.

For now, there’s no gameplay reveal. This is just a cinematic teaser that doesn’t even have an official title yet. Still, it’s an intriguing glimpse at what’s to come.

What do you think about the first look at Amy Hennig’s Marvel game? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: Captain America/Black Panther: Flags of our Fathers

