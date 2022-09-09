MultiVersus Adds Gizmo From Gremlins To Its Roster

In the platform fighting game, MultiVersus, users can play with some of the most well-known characters in the Warner Bros. Discovery universe. Batman, Superman, Harley Quinn, Bugs Bunny, and Arya Stark are just some of the exciting characters players can choose. Now, MultiVersus has added the furry friend and protagonist of Gremlins, Gizmo.

Also known as “Giz,” Gizmo is an adorable Mogwai who is now a playable character. MultiVersus released a trailer that breaks down Gizmo’s attacks and special abilities. Although fuzzy and cute, Gizmo can still be “dangerous to your wellbeing,” which is described as a “deadly combo.” Plus, Gizmo’s singing abilities are on full display in the game. However, these musical notes will damage opponents upon impact. Gizmo’s other signature features in the trailer include a bow and arrow and a legendary pink sports car. Maybe they’ve pushed him too far…

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Gizmo isn’t the only character from Gremlins coming to MultiVersus. Last month, the developers announced that Stripe, Gizmo’s archnemesis, will also be in the game as a playable character. However, Stripe has yet to arrive, so fans have to wait longer to pit these iconic characters up against each other.

MultiVersus is a free-to-play platform fighter game. It’s like Super Smash Bros. but with Warner Bros. Discovery characters. Before Gizmo, recent additions to the game include Black Adam and Rick & Morty.

Are you a fan of MultiVersus? Will you play with Gizmo, or do you have another favorite character? Let us know your answers in the comments below!

Recommended Reading: Gremlins: Gizmo’s 12 Days of Christmas

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.