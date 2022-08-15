DC’s Black Adam and Gremlins’ Stripe Are Coming To MultiVersus

After months of anticipation, Warner Bros. and Player First Games finally launched MultiVersus earlier today. But aside from the characters currently available, the developers have confirmed that two other members of the WB family are about to join the playable roster. Sometime during the game’s first season, MultiVersus will officially add DC’s Black Adam and Gremlins villain Stripe to its ranks. You can check out the announcement below.

MultiVersus lets a host of Warner Bros. heroes and villains duke it out in several familiar locations. The game already features DC staples like Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman. But since Black Adam is more of an anti-hero than a full-on supervillain, gamers should have fun pitting him against the likes of Arya Stark from Game of Thrones and Shaggy and Velma from Scooby-Doo.

What’s better than officially kicking off #MultiVersus Season 1? Announcing Black Adam and Stripe are also coming this season. You’re welcome. pic.twitter.com/vmo3nm8tv5 — MultiVersus (@multiversus) August 15, 2022

Stripe, on the other hand, is the first Gremlins character to join the game’s cast. The studios have yet to announce a specific release date for either one of these new fighters. But it’s a safe bet that Black Adam’s debut will coincide with the premiere of Dwayne Johnson’s upcoming movie, which hits theaters on October 21.

Luckily, Black Adam and Stripe aren’t the only new additions on their way to MultiVersus. The first season is also preparing to welcome Rick & Morty’s title characters into the fold as well. Morty will be joining the game next Tuesday, August 23, with Rick following at a later date.

What are your impressions of MultiVersus so far? Are you excited to play as Black Adam and Stripe? Let us know in the comment section below!

