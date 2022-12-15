MultiVersus Adds a Dwayne Johnson-Inspired Black Adam Skin

Black Adam officially joined MultiVersus’ playable roster earlier this year during the game’s first season. At the time, his appearance lined up with that of his comic book counterpart. But a new update allows gamers to fight other WB staples looking just like Dwayne Johnson, bald head and all. A Black Adam skin inspired by Johnson’s performance in the character’s eponymous live-action film has just been released as part of MultiVersus’ latest patch.

Dubbed “the Man in Black,” the new skin recreates Johnson’s Black Adam look with a few cartoonish exaggerations thrown in for good measure. However, wearing it isn’t exactly cheap. The suit is available to purchase in the game’s marketplace for 2,000 Gleamium. You can check out an image of the costume below.

Johnson’s Black Adam suit isn’t the only new bonus that comes with the update. Fans can also purchase new skins for a variety of additional characters, including holiday-themed spins on Arya Stark from Game of Thrones, Gizmo from Gremlins, Jake and Finn from Adventure Time, and Velma from Scooby-Doo. Even a few other DC heroes will be feeling festive before the year’s end—Ugly Christmas Sweater variants of Batman and Superman are currently in the shop as well. Plus, there’s a new Game of Thrones map that lets players compete for the Iron Throne.

You can view the full list of features for MultiVersus’ newest patch here.

Are you excited to fight other Warner Bros. characters as Johnson’s Black Adam? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: Justice Society of America: Black Adam and Isis

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.