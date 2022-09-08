Gotham Knights Devs Explain the Game’s Themes in a New Featurette

Superhero video games can’t just rest on their laurels with impressive gameplay mechanics. Some of the best titles of the last five years have also managed to spin engrossing storylines that pack a visceral punch and tug at the heartstrings. Based on what we’ve seen so far, Gotham Knights is hoping to join those ranks by taking some big narrative swings of its own. In a new featurette, the game’s designers discuss their work on the highly-anticipated release. Specifically, they reveal which themes are at the heart of the campaign.

The video boasts no shortage of technical Easter eggs, from concept art to behind-the-scenes footage of actors in mo-cap suits performing some of the characters’ acrobatic movements. But it also examines the four members of the Bat Family and their clashing personalities. According to narrative director Ann Lemay, putting these heroes together was the perfect way for the developers to explore the theme of “found” family. But earning that title won’t come easy. As creative director Wilson Mui explains, there’s a “big fracture” at the heart of the group. In the beginning, the characters are constantly at each other’s throats. Regardless, they must learn to work together in order to save Gotham from threats like Mr. Freeze and the Court of Owls.

Character art director Jay Evans adds that despite their many differences, the Knights will discover that they embody similar traits. However, they display them at different moments throughout the story. For example, Red Hood isn’t always as big of a raging hothead as he looks. Sometimes, he’s the passionate one while other characters like Nightwing or Batgirl display more of an attitude.

But Robin easily seems like the most idealistic of the heroes. He’s even forced to play peacekeeper in one scene when Nightwing and Red Hood almost come to blows. In the end, all four heroes are collectively driven to succeed by the memory of Bruce Wayne, whose shadow looms large in the wake of his untimely death.

Batman’s passing also allowed the developers to take a closer look at another major theme: trauma. Lemay notes that each Knight has his or her own unique character arc. Players will also unlock “key cinematics” during the game that dive into the heroes’ individual headspaces.

“One thing we delve into is how trauma can effect memory,” said Lemay. “How grief can linger and isn’t just resolved in a single moment or even might not be about just a single loss.”

Gotham Knights will hit the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC four days earlier on October 21.

