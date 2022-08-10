Red Hood is a One-Man Army in Gotham Knights’ New Character Trailer

Batman famously adhered to a strict moral code when protecting Gotham from the forces of evil. But with the Dark Knight gone and the city in peril, perhaps what it really needs right now is an anti-hero to keep its people safe. After releasing character trailers for Nightwing, Robin, and Batgirl, WB Games Montréal has dropped a brand new Gotham Knights showcase for Red Hood, highlighting Jason Todd’s unique brand of vigilante justice.

Not surprisingly, Red Hood has the most brutal fighting style of any of the game’s four playable characters. Of course, his preference for firearms seems like the kind of thing that would get him kicked out of the Bat Family for good. But with Bruce Wayne no longer around to supervise, it might be time to bend the rules a little. The new footage reveals Jason’s penchant for outlaw theatrics as he spins his twin pistols around between shots. However, we also get to see how ruthless his hand-to-hand techniques are when he lands one devastating blow after another.

You can watch Red Hood’s character showcase in the player below. Additionally, the trailer reveals a bonus skin featuring a mask that makes him look like Darth Maul from Star Wars.

The trailer explains how Jason is still struggling with side-effects from his resurrection in Ra’s al Ghul’s Lazarus Pit. Aside from his mental state, the experience also seems to have caused changes to his physiology as well, giving him the ability to channel mystical energies. Although they appear unstable at first, Jason is eventually able to use his newfound powers to enhance his combat skills and even leap long distances.

Gotham Knights will be released on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on October 25.

