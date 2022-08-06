Batgirl Gives Nightwing a Pep Talk in a New Gotham Knights Preview

Up until now, most Gotham Knights footage has either teased how the four main characters will work together as a team or zeroed in on how they will handle themselves on key solo missions. However, our latest glimpse at the game dives into the background of a specific pairing of heroes. WB Games Montréal has released a three-minute Gotham Knights preview cinematic that shows Dick Grayson/Nightwing and Barbara Gordon/Batgirl having a heart-to-heart about their newfound responsibilities.

Dick and Barbara’s on-again, off-again romance has been a major staple of Batman comics for decades. But the new clip confirms that in this universe, they’re no longer an item (for now). While training in their secret base, Babs can’t help but notice that her ex seems troubled, although it’s not hard to understand why. The recent death of Bruce Wayne still weighs heavily on both of them. Regardless, Dick continues to struggle with the last conversation he had with Bruce before he left Gotham for Bludhaven. And since Dick was Batman’s original partner, he faces additional pressure to make the Dark Knight proud.

You can watch the game’s new cinematic in the player below.

Babs and Dick will always have each other’s backs. #GothamKnights pic.twitter.com/EOk4bzRJ7w — Gotham Knights (@GothamKnights) August 5, 2022

Thankfully, as Barbara reminds him, Dick doesn’t have to confront Gotham’s new threats by himself. Rounding out their team of Knights is Tim Drake/Robin and Jason Todd/Red Hood, both of whom will bring their own unique skill sets to the battles that lie ahead. Overall, the scene reveals how much emphasis the game’s writers put on fleshing out each character’s personality, which definitely bodes well for player engagement.

Gotham Knights will be released on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on October 25.

Do you think the game will show the characters getting back together? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: Nightwing: Year One Deluxe Edition

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.