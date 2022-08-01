Batgirl Investigates a Murder in Gotham Knights Gameplay Footage

In just under three months, four key members of the Bat Family will step up to become Gotham City’s protectors in the wake of Bruce Wayne’s sudden demise. Now, WB Games Montréal is sharing an extended look at one of their first missions. The studio (via IGN) just released 16 minutes of Gotham Knights gameplay footage, offering new hints about the latest threat to engulf Gotham in (literal) flames.

Technically, this level won’t open the game when it hits stores later this year. There’s another prologue mission that sets up the main story and might even put players in control of the Dark Knight himself. But for the moment, the developers are keeping any details of this stage close to the chest. Following Batman’s death, the team of Nightwing, Robin, Batgirl, and Red Hood begin dissecting his final message, which leads them to a murder scene at Gotham University. Gamers can choose whichever character they want, but the video tasks Batgirl with leading the charge on the investigation.

You can watch the new footage in the player below.

The victim is none other than Kirk Langstrom, a zoology professor whom comic fans will recognize as this alias of Man-Bat. A search of Langstrom’s office reveals nothing (although a pair of owl statues indicate that he was a member of the deadly Court of Owls). However, a trail of footprints leads Batgirl to the grisly scene of his actual murder in a campus laboratory. Additional sleuthing uncovers a secret room housing tanks that contain several genetic experiments, including a few spider-like creatures. But before she can flee, Batgirl must also contend with an army of street thugs setting fire to the campus buildings.

Gotham Knights will be released on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on October 25.

