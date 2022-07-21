Batgirl Reveals Her Mission in Gotham Knights’ Latest Character Trailer

The four main characters in Gotham Knights have big shoes to fill now that Batman is dead and buried. However, Barbara Gordon arguably faces more pressure than all three of her allies combined. In addition to living up to the Dark Knight’s legacy, Barbara must also do right by her famous father, Commissioner Jim Gordon, who recently lost his own life in the fight against evil. But as long as she has anything to say about it, her two mentors won’t have died for nothing. During today’s Comic-Con panel, WB Games Montréal unveiled a new Gotham Knights character trailer with Batgirl taking center stage.

As with earlier trailers spotlighting Nightwing and Robin, this latest showcase offers a closer look at Barbara’s unique abilities in the game. It also highlights her signature weapon—a billy club with a retractable cable that can be used to pull her enemies towards her. And for gamers who prefer close combat, it can transform into a set of nunchaku as well. As a bonus, striking the club on the ground appears to create an energy burst that knocks her opponents backwards, which comes in handy when Batgirl faces a group of escaped Arkham Asylum inmates.

You can watch the new Batgirl trailer and view a new character poster below.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Batgirl also happens to be the only Gotham Knights character with a cape, which means she can use it to glide long distances just like Batman himself did in previous Arkham games. No matter which bonus skin players choose from, Barbara can always get a bird’s eye view of the city. But for a street-level view, she can also break out her very own Batcycle, which is fully equipped for vehicular combat.

Gotham Knights will be released on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on October 25.

Are you excited to play as Batgirl when the game hits stores in a few months? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: Batgirl and the Birds Of Prey Vol. 1

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.