Stranger Things’ Millie Bobby Brown Explains Why She’s Ready to Move on From the Show

Millie Bobby Brown recently explained why she is ready to say goodbye to Stranger Things after five seasons and over seven years.

In an interview with Glamour Magazine, conducted before the SAG-AFTRA strike began, Brown revealed that she was ready to move on from playing Eleven in the hit Netflix series. “When you’re ready, you’re like, ‘All right, let’s do this. Let’s tackle this last senior year. Let’s get out of here,'” she said. “Stranger Things takes up a lot of time to film and it’s preventing me from creating stories that I’m passionate about. So I’m ready to say, ‘Thank you and goodbye.'”

Stranger Things is ending with Season 5

Stranger Things was renewed for a fifth and final season in February 2022. Plot details remain under wraps at this time, though the Netflix series’ official X account previously revealed that the first episode of Season 5 is titled, “Chapter One: The Crawl.” The final season will consist of eight episodes.

While Stranger Things is ending, the franchise will live on with several different spin-off projects currently in development. The first of these, a live stage show titled Stranger Things: The First Shadow, will premiere in late 2023 at the Phoenix Theatre in London’s West End. Set in 1959, The First Shadow focuses on a young Jim Hopper and Joyce Maldonado dealing with “the shadows of the past.”

Stranger Things creators Jim and Ross Duffer are also in development on a live-action spin-off series, an anime series titled Stranger Things: Tokyo, and an animated series inspired by the Saturday morning cartoons of the 1980s and 1990s.

In addition to Brown as Eleven, Stranger Things stars Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers, David Harbour as Jim Hopper, Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler, Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson, Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair, Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler, Charlie Heaton as Jonathan Byers, Noah Schnapp as Will Byers, Joe Keery as Steve Harrington, Maya Hawke as Robin Buckley, and Priah Ferguson as Erica Sinclair.

Stranger Things is available to stream on Netflix.