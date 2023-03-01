Netflix Reveals New Details About the Stranger Things Stage Play

It may be close to two years before we see Stranger Things back on Netflix for its fifth and final season. However, fans in London will be able to revisit the Upside Down much sooner than that. Earlier today, Netflix unveiled the first details about the upcoming Stranger Things stage play, Stranger Things: The First Shadow.

The synopsis, which is included below, reveals that the play is a prequel to the series. Jim Hopper and Bob Newby (Joyce Byers’ doomed boyfriend from season 2) both appear as young men. And it will also feature Henry Creel before he became Vecna.

“Hawkins, 1959: a regular town with regular worries. Young Jim Hopper’s car won’t start, Bob Newby’s sister won’t take his radio show seriously and Joyce Maldonado just wants to graduate and get the hell out of town. When new student Henry Creel arrives, his family finds that a fresh start isn’t so easy… and the shadows of the past have a very long reach.

Brought to life by a multi-award-winning creative team, who take theatrical storytelling and stagecraft to a whole new dimension, this gripping new adventure will take you right back to the beginning of the Stranger Things story – and may hold the key to the end.”

Stranger Things co-creators Matt and Ross Duffer came up with the story for the play with Kate Trefry, and Jack Thorne. Trefry is one of the writers and co-executive producers of Stranger Things, and she also wrote the final version of the play by herself. Thorne is the writer of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, and HBO’s His Dark Materials. Stephen Daldry will direct the play, with co-direction by Justin Martin.

Netflix and Sonia Friedman Productions are producing Stranger Things: The First Shadow, which will open later this year at the Phoenix Theatre in London’s West End. Tickets are not on sale yet, but fans are invited to register for priority access at StrangerThingsonStage.com.

Are you intrigued by the Stranger Things stage play? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: Stranger Things: The Other Side (Graphic Novel Volume 1)

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.

Also. However.