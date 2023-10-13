Loki Season 2 Episode 2 Features an Eternals Easter Egg

Marvel Studios managed to sneak a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it Eternals Easter egg into the second episode of Loki Season 2, which premiered on Disney+ on Thursday, October 12.

A Marvel Cinematic Universe fan shared a screenshot of the opening scene of Episode 2, “Breaking Bad,” on Twitter, revealing a poster for The Great Kingo’s movie, Son of Sarosh, to the right of Loki as the titular God of Mischief walks through London’s West End in 1977 with Mobius. The Great Kingo was one of the aliases that the Eternals character Kingo, portrayed by Kumail Nanjiani, used to continue his successful acting career in Hollywood.

Released in 2021 as part of Phase 4 of the MCU, Eternals focuses on the titular immortal alien beings as they emerge from hiding after thousands of years to protect Earth from their ancient counterparts, the Deviants. Besides Nanjiani, the ensemble cast for Eternals includes Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, Kit Harington, Salma Hayek, and Angelina Jolie.

Although Eternals received mixed reviews from critics and underperformed at the box office, Marvel Studios is still reportedly set to develop a sequel to the 2021 movie, although an official announcement has yet to be made. Nanjiani, during an interview earlier this year, said that he “would love to come back” and do more with Kingo in the MCU.

Loki and the TVA try to save the Multiverse

Created by Michael Waldron, the first season of Loki premiered on Disney+ in June 2021, following the Avengers: Endgame variant of Loki (Tom Hiddleston) as he works alongside the Time Variance Authority (TVA) to stop a threat from breaking the sacred timeline.

“The next season picks up in the aftermath of the shocking season finale when Loki finds himself in a battle for the soul of the Time Variance Authority,” reads the official Season 2 synopsis. “Along with Mobius, Hunter B-15, and a team of new and returning characters, Loki navigates an ever-expanding and increasingly dangerous Multiverse in search of Sylvie, Judge Renslayer, Miss Minutes, and the truth of what it means to possess free will and glorious purpose.”

Loki is streaming on Disney+.