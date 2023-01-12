Kumail Nanjiani is Still Waiting to Hear About Eternals 2

Eternals remains the lowest-rated movie in the history of the MCU (by Rotten Tomatoes’ standards, anyway). Regardless, the film still has its defenders, all of whom would gladly champion a sequel to Chloé Zhao’s 2021 superhero epic. But so far, it doesn’t seem as if any of the cast members have been contacted about reprising their roles in any future installments. This notably includes Kumail Nanjiani, who appeared in the original movie as Kingo.

While speaking with Total Film, Nanjiani confirmed that he knows just as much as the rest of us about a potential Eternals 2. However, he’s more than happy to get another chance at bringing the immortal warrior-turned-Bollywood legend to life, even if his schedule is a bit jam-packed at the moment.

“I mean, listen, I have plans today,” said Nanjiani. “I don’t know if they have plans. I would love to come back. But I’m sort of waiting to hear when or if that’s going to happen. I’m hoping I get to do more. I had a great time playing that character. It’d be a shame if he’s a sort of one and done. But, you know, the decision’s not mine to make.”

Theoretically, Eternals 2 could hit theaters at some point during Phase 6, which still has a handful of blind spots on its release calendar. But until Marvel makes that announcement, Nanjiani’s character currently holds the distinction of being the only Eternals hero to be referenced elsewhere in the MCU following the film’s release.

In an episode of last year’s Ms. Marvel series on Disney+, Kingo was name-dropped during a scene featuring Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) and Kamran (Rish Shah), who bonded over their favorite Kingo movies. Additionally, posters for two of Kingo’s Bollywood films were recently spotted in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special last November.

Would you like to see Nanjiani return to the MCU alongside his fellow Eternals? Let us know in the comment section below!

