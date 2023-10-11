Marvel Will Shift Focus to Serialized Television Instead of Limited Series

Marvel intends to shift its focus to making serialized television instead of limited series.

According to a recent article from The Hollywood Reporter, Marvel Studios is in the process of changing how it approaches television series. One of these changes will see the studio stop focusing on limited series that only last for one season.

To date, there have been nine MCU shows that have released directly onto Disney+ since 2021. So far, only Loki has returned for another outing, which began on October 5, 2023.

While more What If…? is on the way and a second season of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is rumored to be in the works, other shows such as Secret Invasion, WandaVision, Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, Hawkeye, and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier all ended after one stint.

There have been a number of other Marvel shows that have lasted longer than one season prior to the release of WandaVision, including Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Agent Carter, Runaways, Legion, and Cloak & Dagger. Apart from The Defenders, all of Marvel’s Netflix series — Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and The Punisher — additionally received multiple seasons.

What’s next for Marvel’s television?

Marvel has several other television projects currently in the works, with the studio’s next project, Echo, expected to arrive in January 2024. Agatha: Darkhold Diaries, Ironheart, and Daredevil: Born Again are all in various stages of production, with the latter of the three currently undergoing a “significant creative reboot” after firing its lead writers and directors.

An animated X-Men ’97 series also arrives on Disney+ in early 2024, and development for a second season has already begun.

Other television projects previously announced by Marvel Studios include Spider-Man: Freshman Year, Wonder Man, Vision Quest, a Nova series, an animated Marvel Zombies series, and an untitled Wakanda series.