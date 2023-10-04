Peacemaker Season 2 Will Address the DCU’s Reboot

The upcoming second season of Peacemaker is officially part of James Gunn and Peter Safran‘s rebooted DC Universe.

In a recent post to Threads, Gunn confirmed that Peacemaker Season 2 will take place within the new DCU. Furthermore, the new season will actually address the hard reset DC Studios‘ flagship cinematic universe is currently undergoing.

Gunn recently confirmed that no productions released as part of the old DC Extended Universe would be canon to the new DCU. However, certain DCEU actors will reprise their roles in the rebooted universe — including John Cena as Christopher Smith/Peacemaker. Nevertheless, this setup creates unique situation for Peacemaker as a series, seeing as how the DCEU-to-DCU reboot is taking place in between the release of Seasons 1 and 2.

The road to Peacemaker Season 2

Created, written, and co-directed by Gunn, Peacemaker premiered on Max (then known as HBO Max) in January 2022. Season 1 acts as a direct follow-up to Gunn’s 2021 DCEU film The Suicide Squad. The season wrapped up in February 2022, at which point Max immediately ordered another.

However, later in 2022, Warner Bros. Discovery named Gunn and Safran co-chairs and CEOs of the restructured DC Studios. The two began making plans for their rebooted DCU, which will kick off with the animated series Creature Commandos and the live-action feature film Superman: Legacy. Gunn and Safran also announced Waller, a live-action Max series that will see The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker’s Viola Davis reprise her role as Amanda Waller.

In February 2023, Gunn assured that Peacemaker Season 2 was still happening, but would not arrive until after Superman: Legacy and Waller (the former of which hits theaters in July 2025). Most recently, Gunn confirmed that he had begun writing Peacemaker Season 2 as of this month.

Peacemaker Season 1 is currently streaming on Max. Season 2 does not have a premiere date.