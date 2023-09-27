James Gunn Clarifies DCU Canon, Addresses Returning DC Actors

James Gunn has clarified how recent DC movies will factor into the upcoming DCU.

Gunn was asked on Threads to clarify when the upcoming DCU’s canon officially begins. The question comes after much confusion as to whether recent DC films like Blue Beetle and Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom are considered part of the forthcoming franchise and whether any actors who appeared in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) will reprise their roles.

Gunn wrote, “Nothing is canon until Creature Commandos next year – a sort of aperitif to the DCU – & then a deeper dive into the universe with Superman: Legacy after that. It’s a very human drive to want to understand everything all the time, but I think its okay to be confused on what’s happening in the DCU since no one has seen anything from the DCU yet.”

Xolo Maridueña, Viola Davis, and John Cena Will Reprise Their Roles in the DCU

Gunn wrote in a follow-up post on Threads, “And, yes, some actors will be playing characters they’ve played in other stories & some plot points might be consistent with plot points from the dozens of films, shows & animated projects that have come from DC in the past. But nothing is canon until CC and Legacy.”

When asked how Blue Beetle will specifically factor into the DCU’s timeline, Gunn confirmed that Xolo Maridueña will continue playing Jaime Reyes in the future. He also confirmed Viola Davis and John Cena will reprise their respective roles as Amanda Waller and Peacemaker.

The DCU officially begins with Creature Commandos, which does not yet have a release date but is expected to hit Max in 2024. Written by Gunn, the animated series’ vocal cast includes Frank Grillo, Maria Bakalova, Indira Varma, Zoë Chao, Alan Tudyk, David Harbour, Sean Gunn, Steve Agee, and Davis.

Superman: Legacy follows on July 11, 2025. Directed by Gunn, the film sees David Corenswet play the Man of Steel and Rachel Brosnahan play Lois Lane. Nathan Fillion has also been cast as Green Lantern Guy Gardener, while Anthony Carrigan will play Metamorpho.