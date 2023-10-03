Loki EP Would ‘Love’ for the TVA to Appear in Other MCU Titles

Loki executive producer Kevin Wright recently shared that he “would love” for the Time Variance Authority to pop up in other Marvel Cinematic Universe titles.

Speaking with Variety ahead of the Disney+ series’ second season, Wright explained how the TVA showing up in other MCU projects just makes sense given the franchise’s current focus on the multiverse.

“Look, I’ve been siloed in on Loki for almost five years now, by the time this show finishes, and with every filmmaker who has put their hands on the show, we’ve all had the same conversations: It feels like the TVA could really be this exciting connective tool for all of this storytelling,” Wright said. “And we’ve only seen a fraction of it. We’re dealing very specifically with this one smaller department with Mobius and B-15 and Renslayer, but you look out at those vistas — this place is infinite.”

He continued, “The exciting thing to us is there certainly are more stories to be told there. We’ve carved out our own little corner of the sandbox and built something cool. We’re hoping that other people want to come and play with it.”

What is the Time Variance Authority?

There have been two versions of the Time Variance Authority in the MCU. The first, created by He Who Remains — a variant of Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) — was dedicated to preserving the sacred timeline. This version was destroyed in the Season 1 finale, with a new TVA — presumably run by an unidentified Kang — introduced in the episode’s closing moments.

Wright also shared his desire for Loki to reunite with Thor in a future MCU title, explaining that “the goal of these two seasons” has been to eventually get the titular God of Mischief to “a certain place emotionally” so that the meeting feels fulfilling. “I think the sun shining on Loki and Thor once again has always been the priority of the story we’re telling,” he added.

Loki Season 2 premieres on Disney+ at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET on October 5, 2023.