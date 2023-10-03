Loki Producer Wants to See an MCU Reunion With Thor

Even though Loki is busy working with the TVA to save the timeline, there are still plans for the God of Mischief to reunite with his half-brother, Thor. Executive producer Kevin Wright wants the reunion to happen and believes Loki Season 2 is a step towards a potential homecoming.

“That’s the hope,” Wright said to Variety when asked if Loki will ever rejoin the larger MCU. “I think the sun shining on Loki and Thor once again has always been the priority of the story we’re telling. But for that meeting to really be fulfilling, we have to get Loki to a certain place emotionally. I think that’s been the goal of these two seasons.”

Even with a reunion in the works, this may not be the end of Loki on Disney+. Wright said the conclusion of season 2 is “open-ended” even though the finale does not “tee up” a future season. However, Wright believes there are “many more stories” they can tell in the world of Loki.

What to Expect in Loki Season 2?

“The next season picks up in the aftermath of the shocking season finale when Loki finds himself in a battle for the soul of the Time Variance Authority,” reads the synopsis. “Along with Mobius, Hunter B-15, and a team of new and returning characters, Loki navigates an ever-expanding and increasingly dangerous Multiverse in search of Sylvie, Judge Renslayer, Miss Minutes, and the truth of what it means to possess free will and glorious purpose.”

Tom Hiddleston reprises his role as Loki. Other returning cast members include Sophia Di Martino as Sylvie, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Judge Renslayer, Owen Wilson as Mobius, Wunmi Mosaku as Hunter B-15, and Jonathan Majors as a variant of Kang known as Victor Timely. New additions for Season 2 include Ke Huy Quan, Kate Dickie, and Rafael Casal.

Loki was created by Michael Waldron, who will executive produce Season 2. Eric Martin is the lead writer on Season 2, with Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead spearheading the directing team.

Loki Season 2 premieres on Disney+ at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET on October 5, 2023.