Loki Producer Dishes on Ke Huy Quan’s MCU Character

Kevin Wright, executive producer of Marvel Studios’ Loki on Disney+, shares a few details on the character Ouroboros, a.k.a. OB, played by Ke Huy Quan.

In an interview with EW, Wright explained that OB’s function at the Time Variance Authority is building and maintaining the tech used by the timeline-controlling company. He works from an office deep in the basement, and his field “is basically every piece of tech, every computer, every thing that is running at the TVA,” said Wright. “He either designed it, or he fixes it and keeps it running.”

Loki Season 1 premiered in 2021, picking up the story of the God of Mischief from his multiverse-hopping escape in the primary timeline of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The season ended with a major cliffhanger, leaving the fates of Loki, his variant Sylvie, Judge Renslayer, QB, Miss Minutes, and others a mystery. Season 2, again starring Tom Hiddleston in the title role, will see OB teaming up with Owen Wilson‘s returning character, Agent Mobius M. Mobius, to keep Loki from getting lost in the maze of timelines.

Ke Huy Quan is thrilled to become a part of the MCU

Quan has made his excitement for the role clear since it was announced at the D23 Expo in August 2022. Wright reminisced about how appropriate Quan was for the role, saying, “Little did we know, Ke is apparently already a giant Marvel fan and was a big fan of Loki Season 1.”

“I’ve been fantasizing about this for many, many years,” Quan confirmed. “I saw all the movies in the theaters. I’ve seen all the films. I constantly watch on YouTube how passionate and enthusiastic these fans are. So to be up on stage today with Sophia and Tom and Owen and Kevin and to be on the receiving end of that… it’s just been incredible.”

The six-episode run of Loki Season 2 will begin on October 6. Season 1 is now streaming on Disney+.