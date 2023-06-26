The Suicide Squad 2 Update From James Gunn

DC Studios boss James Gunn has revealed that plans for The Suicide Squad 2 are not in the cards.

Is James Gunn working on another Suicide Squad movie?

During a recent appearance on Inside of You, Gunn was asked by host Michael Rosenbaum if he has plans for The Suicide Squad 2 after the second season of the Max original superhero series, Peacemaker, which stars John Cena.

“Waller is first,” Gunn explained. “And Waller is a lot of the same people from Peacemaker.” After Rosenbaum clarified that he was asking if The Suicide Squad 2 would happen at all, Gunn firmly stated, “No.”

The Suicide Squad was written and directed by Gunn and released by Warner Bros. in theaters and on HBO Max in 2021. In the acclaimed DC Universe film, the titular team is sent to the South American island nation of Corto Maltese by A.R.G.U.S. director Amanda Waller. Their mission? Destroy all traces of Starro the Conqueror before it falls into the local government’s control. Although The Suicide Squad bombed at the box office, it was successful enough to earn its spinoff series, Peacemaker.

Warner Bros. was also so impressed with Gunn’s work on The Suicide Squad that it landed him the coveted gig of DC Studios co-CEO alongside producer Peter Safran. While The Suicide Squad 2 is not part of Gunn and Safran’s initial plans for the DCU, the characters will live on in three upcoming series: Creature Commandos, Waller and Peacemaker Season 2. Creature Commandos will be the first DCU released to the masses with a tentative airdate of 2024.

The Suicide Squad is available to stream on Max.